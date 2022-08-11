Ongoing Bus Driver Shortage Presents Challenges for Local School Districts

The first week of school is always busy, from parents and students getting into a new routine to districts making sure the school bus routes run smoothly.

But staffing shortages and other challenges in transportation are an issue school districts across the entire state are dealing with right now.

The Garland Independent School District, one of the first districts to go back to the classroom in North Texas, is also one of the first to report widespread bus route delays since Monday.

Garland ISD has been posting updates for parents on its transportation department Twitter page, @gisdbuses. Each day, they've posted about multiple routes with delays, some as long as two hours on Tuesday and an hour on Wednesday. The district also tweeted about combining bus routes for several schools.

The district told parents to expect bus delays in the coming days as they get back on their routine and thanked them for their patience.

Parents, please expect bus delays in the coming days as we get back into our school routine. Make sure to follow @gisdbuses on Twitter for live updates on bus routes! pic.twitter.com/gwce6dfZEx — Garland ISD (@gisdnews) August 9, 2022

The district soon after posted a job flyer offering a $500 sign-on bonus for bus drivers.

NBC 5 has reached out to Garland ISD to find out if a bus driver shortage is causing these delays like it has for so many other districts, but has not gotten a response back yet.

Garland certainly isn't alone in the dilemma, as school districts across North Texas, the state and the country struggle with staffing shortages for bus drivers and other key transportation positions.

Plano ISD posted this message on its website, warning parents of significant delays across several morning and afternoon bus routes this week. It specifically cited a critical shortage of bus drivers happening nationwide.

"I think that's been one of the challenges. It's been tough the past couple of years for education and the workforce altogether,” Plano ISD superintendent Theresa Williams told NBC 5 on the district’s first day of school on Wednesday.

Plano ISD is posting bus route updates for parents on a special page on the district's website.

NBC 5 reached out to several other North Texas school districts about their experience.

Forney ISD goes back to school on Aug. 11 and said they've brought on everyone who can drive a bus, including transportation employees who have a commercial driver's license, to help cover bus routes.

“Being a fast growth district and the start of a new year with new routines always creates traffic challenges. We’re projected to grow by 2,400 students this year alone. Usually, after the first week or two, everyone settles into their new school routines, and it improves,” said district spokesperson Kristin Zastoupil in an email.

She added they have every available driver ready to roll out, in addition to the help from support staff drivers.

“They do an incredible job making sure we get every bus route out, students safely home, and back in each day. We appreciate our Forney family’s patience as we settle into the new school year,” she said.

Red Oak ISD returns to school on Monday, Aug. 15. A district spokesperson said they are hiring for its last bus driver positions. The district also has plans to utilize other staff such as coaches and administrators with a CDL to assist and assign monitors for the first week until they are no longer needed.

Fort Worth ISD has spoken to NBC 5 about bus drivers shortages last semester, as well as the push to hire more drivers and offer competitive incentives.

According to a report released last month by TransitCenter, a public transportation advocacy group, drivers across the industry are retiring in large numbers. This has exacerbated the strain from the labor shortage brought about by the pandemic.

The report suggests that the industry needs to cultivate a new generation of drivers in order to fight the shortage.

Bottom line parents in any school district should be prepared for delays and make sure they follow their district's social media pages or website for more details.