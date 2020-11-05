One Year Later, Still No Arrest in Attack That Led to Kaufman County Grandmother's Death

After her death in April, Peggy Wright’s family is bracing for their first holiday season without their matriarch.

“My mom had always had a fighting spirit,” said Carla Cullum.

For six months, Carla Cullum and her sister watched as their previously healthy 78-year-old mother suffered from heart and lung damage and PTSD after she was attacked in her Kaufman County home.

“We promised our mom on her death bed that we would not give up until this person was caught. That was our promise to her,” said Cullum.

On October 15 of last year, Wright was headed out the door of her home on FM 148 near Crandall when she told police a woman put a gun to her head, tied her to a chair and left her to burn as she set the house on fire, all to walk away with just a couple hundred dollars.

“We still don't understand why couldn't she just let my mom go? Why did she have to do the things she was doing?” said Cullum.

Both the Kaufman County Sheriff's office and the Texas Rangers have searched for the suspect in a case that was upgraded to murder following Wright's death.

Still a year later, a woman portrayed only by sketch remains nameless.

“Somebody has to know something. It's just too small town not to,” said Cullum.

Cullum remains hopeful the family will get justice for her mother and keep this person from taking someone else's loved one far too soon.

Crimestoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.