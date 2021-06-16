Family and friends of a 2020 Saginaw High School graduate gathered at a vigil by his gravesite at Mt. Olivet Cemetery Wednesday to remember the 18-year-old, united in a quest to find answers about his death.

One year after he was shot and killed, Dominik DeLeon’s murder is still a mystery.

His family remains devastated.

"This is not right what they did to him,” his mother Jennifer DeLeon said.

His father Michael DeLeon has a hard time talking about it.

"I'm trying to keep it together but it's so hard,” he said.

DeLeon had just graduated two weeks earlier from Saginaw High School, where he played football and soccer.

He was doing electrical work.

"Happy as can be,” his mother said.

He left home unexpectedly about 10:30 p.m. the night of June 15, 2020.

Less than an hour later, his mother found his body just up the street and called 911.

"I told her, ‘I don't know if he's been hit or got shot but send an ambulance,’" Jennifer DeLeon said.

He was shot multiple times.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect's car -- a white, early to mid-2000's Ford Crown Victoria, possibly linked to the Crowley area.

Detectives are still actively investigating the case and have tracked all leads but have no suspects, said assistant Saginaw police chief Russell Ragsdale.

Dominik’s older sister Vanezia begged anyone with information to come forward.

"There's people who know for sure,” she said. “It's all about whether they feel it in them to come forward and to say something."

His mother said she is left with two basic questions.

"I want to know why and I want to know who,” she said.