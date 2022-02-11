A grieving widow is pleading for help in finding her husband’s killer.

Christopher Murzin, 53, was gunned down during a road rage incident in broad daylight one year ago on February 11, 2021.

“I would never wish this on anyone. It’s horrific. It really is just horrific,” said Christina Murzin. “Life-altering.”

The deadly encounter happened at about 1 p.m. along Westbound I-20/L.B.J. Freeway just before the South Polk exit in southern Dallas.

“There were lots of cars, kind of like today,” she said looking out at the highway.

Chris Murzin was on a work trip driving his 2002 black Yukon Denali.

Dallas police released an image of the suspect’s silver SUV, possibly a GMC.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

According to a witness, the two drivers appeared to be involved in a road rage confrontation.

The suspect drove up to Murzin’s driver’s side door and opened fire, killing the father of three.

Murzin died on the scene.

He had previously been named University Park’s ‘Citizen of the Year’ for his dedication to helping others, including revamping a park for children of all abilities.

His dedication was also inspired by his own special needs son.

“He really just cared about his community, his country, his family. He loved us deeply and we miss that,” said Murzin tearing up.

She has dedicated the past year to keeping close contact with Dallas police who are still searching for the suspect.

“I’m hoping this person has bragged about it or has told someone about it,” said Murzin. “I’m really hoping either this person actually has a conscience and is feeling guilty and is like: You know what? We’ve caused this family enough pain and grief for over a year. It’s about time I turn myself in.”

Murzin also hired a private investigator, posted flyers and put up billboards across the city.

She increased a reward to $57,500 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case and is pleading for the public’s help.

“Because if this was your loved one that was killed and murdered on a highway for no good reason, you’d want someone else to help and solve the crime and turn them in. Everyone wants justice for their loved ones. I’m no different.”

The Murzins have set up a website with information on the case, click here for more information.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Tonya. McDaniel, #8890, at 214-671-4236 or by email at tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #025379-2021. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.