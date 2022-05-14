One Year After Uptown Hit and Run, A Mother Pleads for Answers

More than one year after a woman from Hurst was hit and killed on Mckinney Avenue, friends and family are pleading for the driver responsible to come forward.

“She was just everybody's sunshine,” said Jasmine Hassan’s mother Tana Knutson.

Hassan was 21 years old, living at home and working as a nail tech.

"She didn't get to live her life. She didn't get to have kids or get married, get to do anything,” said Knutson.

But with the time Jasmine did have, Knutson said she lived life to the fullest. On the night of her death, she was out with a group of her closest friends.

Those friends said Jasmine was crossing McKinney around 2:15 a.m. on March 22, 2021, when the driver of a white Chevy Camaro stopped to ask for her number.

They said she refused and he drove off but stopped again nearby.

That's when they say an argument ensued and an intoxicated Hassan leaned down into the driver's side window. The driver accelerated and lost Hassan lost her footing, getting run over.

Shortly after, Dallas Police released surveillance images of a 2009-2013 stock Camaro without a sunroof or visible damage.

One year later, no arrests have been made.

As Knutson continues to mourn, she said she just wants to know why.

"It would mean the world to us if somebody would turn him in. it would mean the world to us, because we need our closure,” she said.

Police have said had the driver stopped, he may not have faced any charges. But now, he could be charged with an accident involving death.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest.