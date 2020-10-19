Dallas

One Year After a Devastating Tornado, Dallas Schools Move Forward With Plans to Rebuild

By Jack Highberger

A year after a tornado caused widespread destruction at three Dallas Independent School District campuses, plans to both rebuild and re-imagine the schools are underway.
NBC 5 News

A year after a tornado caused widespread destruction at three Dallas Independent School District campuses, plans to both rebuild and re-imagine the schools are underway.

Thomas Jefferson High School, Cary Middle School and Walnut Hill Elementary were all severely damaged to the point they could no longer be occupied.

"They (the students) had the tornado, the pandemic - no graduation. It's been tough on a lot of people,” said Superintendent Michael Hinojosa.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 17

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Richardson 22 mins ago

One Year Later, Richardson Residents Point to Bright Spot in Tornado Cleanup

In January, the district board of trustees approved more than $130-million to start the process of rebuilding Thomas Jefferson and a new campus that would hold the students of both Cary Middle School and Walnut Hill Elementary -- as well as a new career center.

But in August, the contractor hired to do the work was abruptly dismissed by the district.

“I don’t want to get into those matters because there is potential litigation but I’m not saying either side was without fault,” said Hinojosa.

Hinojosa said work is back on track and no money was wasted but the opening of Thomas Jefferson has been pushed back to October of 2022, with the other facilities to follow.

“We will try to make some of that time up but you can’t short circuit some of those very important processes in construction and if we have to open late we will open late,” said Hinojosa.

The quality of the project, Hinojosa said repeatedly – remains the priority. And amid a turbulent year, he hopes that the schools now taking shape will have a positive impact on education for years to come.

This article tagged under:

Dallasdallas isddallas tornado
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us