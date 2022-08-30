One Week After Flood, Expert Recommends Professional Cleanup

It has now been one week since historic flood water started to recede in parts of North Texas that were hammered by several inches of rain.

Much of the last week has been spent cleaning up and tearing out damaged property, and that work is expected to continue for some time.

But experts in professional restoration are concerned that DIY cleanup will overlook important areas.

“If you cleaned it yourself that’s good, but you might still want to call a pro in,” said Dave Howarter, Regional Director of Operations for Servpro.

Howarter emphasized that standing water can hide behind cabinets or other unseen areas of a home.

“Water has a tendency to go anywhere and everywhere when it gets in a home,” Howarter said. “Sheet rock can act like a sponge, and your cloth sofa and porous items…are typically non-salvageable items.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration that covers 23 counties in the region that sustained record, or near-record flooding.

Abbott estimated at least 100 homes just in the city of Dallas were damaged.