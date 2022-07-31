One Week After Fire, Balch Springs Families Prepare for Back to School

Families are coping, but it’s been hard, especially for those with kids ready to return to school in just over a week.

As her family dug through the rubble of a lifetime of memories, 14-year-old Kayla Quinonez returned home for the first time since the fire.

There are painful memories burned in her mind like how she ran out with her dog and her nephew in her arms. Out the door and down the street to safety as neighbors' homes and her own went up in flames.

“We hear banging on our door. And they were evacuating. They were telling us to get out," said Quinonez. "It was too much for me. I was home by myself."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The new school year for this soon-to-be high schooler starts soon.

“It’s hard because I was low-key looking forward to it. I don’t have school supplies yet. I only have a week left,” said Quinonez.

The family of seven, including her parents and her grandma, are safe and are staying in a hotel for now.

Her nephew’s toy car pokes out of the ashes and her dad’s new vehicle, which he got just two months ago, is still parked where it burned.

There are good memories being made too. Volunteers, organizations, and even neighbors opened their hearts and offered food, clothes, and kindness.

“A lot of people from our neighborhood have been helping us a lot," said Quinonez. "We’re really thankful for that."

Mesquite Independent School District has a link where you can give monetary donations to help students affected. The money will even help with resources for younger siblings not yet enrolled in the school. To donate, click here.