DeSoto

One Person Shot at DeSoto Walmart

A customer was shot inside the Walmart in DeSoto Tuesday evening, according to police.

The customer was hurt when another customer's gun discharged accidentally.

The owner of the gun left the scene before police arrived.

DeSoto Police have identified the person who accidentally fired off the one shot inside the store. The gun was concealed when it fired.

Police confirmed that the person was not licensed to carry a handgun. Charges are possible.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

