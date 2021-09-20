One Person Rescued During House Fire in Fort Worth

Firefighters in Fort Worth are battling a house fire Monday afternoon northwest of the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Investigators said one man was trapped inside the home and had burns on up to 40% of his body. He was flown to Parkland Hospital for treatment.

A second man was found outside the home, also with burns on his body. He was taken to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth for treatment.

The home is in the 2800 block of Pearl Avenue and the cause of the fire seems to be accidental.

No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire.