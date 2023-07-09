One person killed three others injured at house party shooting in Southeast Dallas

One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting took place at a house party in Southeast Dallas.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday night officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Pompano Beach Dr.

Jahcoria Green, 19, was identified as the person who died at the scene. Police said an 18-year-old man and two teen victims were taken to the hospital.

Police have not said if they've made any arrests or what led up to the shooting. They said it remains under investigation.

A neighbor said she was not home at the time, but her Ring camera captured the moment one of the victims asked for help.

"When I was on the phone I was like, 'Wait a minute, did he just tell me he had been shot?' It was like when I finally realized what was happening then I had my phone live, he was like crying desperate, laying there bleeding at my doorstop and then you see the other camera. You have people fleeing taking off in their cars running down the street, I’m like 'Oh my God, what’s going on?" said Melissa Vergara who shared the video with NBC 5.