According to the Anna Police Department, officers responded to a pedestrian versus vehicle accident at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound U.S. 75, just north of F.M. 455.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anna Police says the investigation is ongoing.