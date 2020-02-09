One Person Injured in Shooting in North Central Dallas

One person is injured after a shooting in north central Dallas early Sunday morning, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 13300 block of Esperanza Road at about 1 a.m.

Police said that when officers arrived, the victim informed them that he was shot by an unknown suspect.

That victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said that before officers arrived, the victim contacted a security guard at the location who fired his weapon at the suspect.

No additional injuries have been reported.

Police are continuing to investigate.