One Person Hospitalized After Overnight Police Chase From Dallas to Garland

The Dallas Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit for nearly an hour on Thursday night.

The incident began at approximately 10:50 p.m. when a driver struck a squad car.

The suspect fled the scene after hitting the squad car, and a chase ensued.

The chase lasted for approximately 40 minutes, traveling from Dallas to Garland.

Police apprehended the suspect in the park located at 4137 Duck Creek Drive around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital by Garland EMS.