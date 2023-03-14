Dallas

One Person Hospitalized After a Vehicle Hit a Group of Horseback Riders in Dallas, Police Say

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least one person has been hospitalized after a vehicle struck a group of horseback riders in Dallas on Tuesday, according to police.

The crash happened along Great Trinity Forest Way near Interstate 45. 

DPD says the car that struck the group left the scene and at least one person was taken to the hospital. Three horses were involved in the accident and the condition of the other riders and horses remains unknown at this time.

This story is still developing.

Check back and refresh this article for updates.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police
