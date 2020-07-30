One Person Found Dead in Alleyway in Dallas

The case of a man found dead Wednesday evening in a Dallas-area alleyway is being investigated as a homicide, police said Thursday.

Police say Dallas Marshals were flagged down by a concerned citizen at the 2800 block of Pritchard Lane regarding a dead body.

Dallas police then responded and found the man unresponsive in an alleyway. Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The deceased did not have identification, according to Dallas police. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office will attempt to identify him through fingerprint analysis.

The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public's assistance and is encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or via email at abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com. The case number is 132968-2020.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

