One person dies after multi-vehicle crash in Anna

The crash involved six vehicles in Collin County

By Dominga Gutierrez

One person died Monday afternoon after a multi-vehicle accident involving six vehicles in Anna.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on northbound US 75 in Anna just north of FM 455, according to police.

One person died in the collision and two others suffered injuries. The injured were transported to a nearby medical facility. Four others involved in the wreck declined medical care at the scene.

Anna Police and other responders from the Collin County Sheriff's Office are investigating what led up to the crash.

