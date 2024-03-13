Irving

WATCH LIVE: Officer-involved shooting on Irving freeway leaves one dead

Irving PD also asks the public to avoid the area

By NBCDFW Staff

Coming up: A video stream will appear in the media player above. Irving PD is planning a press conference at 1:30 p.m.

Irving police are working on an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead, Irving police said Wednesday.

Police say the shooting happened near President George Bush Turnpike and Las Colinas Blvd.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Irving Police Department says no officers were injured but the alleged shooter is deceased.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No information was made available on the event that led to the shooting, but NBC 5 crews are heading to the scene to gather more information.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 4 hours ago

Paul Alexander, ‘The Man in the Iron Lung,' dies at 78

traffic 6 hours ago

President George Bush Turnpike closed in Irving after fiery 18-wheeler crash

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Irving
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us