WATCH LIVE: Officer-involved shooting on Irving freeway leaves one dead

Coming up: A video stream will appear in the media player above. Irving PD is planning a press conference at 1:30 p.m.

Irving police are working on an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead, Irving police said Wednesday.

Police say the shooting happened near President George Bush Turnpike and Las Colinas Blvd.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Irving Police Department says no officers were injured but the alleged shooter is deceased.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No information was made available on the event that led to the shooting, but NBC 5 crews are heading to the scene to gather more information.

