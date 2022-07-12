One Person Dead After South Dallas Fire

One man is dead after a house fire in South Dallas, officials confirmed to NBC 5.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived along the 2600 block of Hudspeth Avenue where upon arrival, found a one-story resident engulfed in flames. People at the scene reported that someone may be inside the house, leading firefighters to move forward with a search and rescue mission.

During the course of operations, firefighters found the body of an elderly man inside the home who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters continued to work the fire until it was fully extinguished within 30 minutes of their arrival.

An adult male and female were displaced as a result of the fire and the American Red Cross has been called to assist them.

The name of the deceased man has not been provided at this time.