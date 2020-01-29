Fort Worth

One Person Dead After Shooting in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting on Griggs Court in Fort Worth Tuesday night

Metro

One person is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth Tuesday night, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call near the 3900 block of Griggs Court at about 10:08 p.m.

Police say shots were fired into a house and struck the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital by a family member. The vehicle stopped at a gas station for help, but did not wait for first responders, police say.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate.

