One Person Dead After Shooting in Fort Worth

One person is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth Tuesday night, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call near the 3900 block of Griggs Court at about 10:08 p.m.

Police say shots were fired into a house and struck the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital by a family member. The vehicle stopped at a gas station for help, but did not wait for first responders, police say.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate.