One Person Dead After Hurst Police Standoff

No other citizens or officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing and will be led by the Texas Rangers.

By Jacob Reyes

An unidentified male is dead after an early Tuesday morning shooting, Hurst police announced in a press release.

HPD responded to a shots fired call and welfare concern at 2:06 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 600 block of Willow St. After officers tried communicating with the resident, a man fired multiple shots toward police. 

Officers established a perimeter and acquired assistance from surrounding police departments including Euless, Bedford and Grapevine.  Special forces and negotiators relieved patrol officers and attempted to negotiate with the man who continued to fire shots, some exiting the home.

After obtaining a search and arrest warrant. Officials deployed tear gas, breached the home where the suspect continued to fire rounds and refused to surrender.

At 8:35 a.m. the suspect exited the side of the resident and fired a weapon at officers who returned fire. The suspect was hit where Hurst Fire Department medics rendered aid and pronounced the male suspect dead.

No other citizens or officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing and will be led by the Texas Rangers. The names of the suspect and involved officers have not been released.

