One Person Dead After Ceiling Collapse in Haltom City

Police say one person is dead after a ceiling collapsed in a building along Airport Freeway in Haltom City on Thursday.

The Haltom City Police Department said the ceiling collapse happened at the location of the old Hawks Electronics building on the 5700 block of Airport Freeway.

The building is currently vacant and under construction. It will be accessed before anyone else is allowed to enter.



"We'll examine the building, call in some experts, and try to make it safe for whoever has to go in there and take care of what's left over," said Deputy Chief Fred Napp of the Haltom City Fire Department.

Haltom City police confirmed at about 10 a.m. that one person has died and two people were injured.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Julio Menendez of Dallas.

NBC 5's sister station Telemundo 39 spoke to the victim's family and found out he actually 32-year-old Luis Gonzalez, a Guatemalan citizen.

Gonzalez was apparently using a fake ID listing the address of a health food store near where he was living.