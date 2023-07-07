Dallas

One person dead after car crashes into parked train in Dallas

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

One person is dead after a car crashed into a parked train's tank car in Dallas Friday morning.

It happened on Cedar Springs near Mockingbird Lane just before 5 a.m.

Police on the scene said a red four-door sedan crashed into a parked train's tank car -- officers attempted CPR, but the driver of the car died at the scene.

No word on why the driver crashed into the train.

An NBC 5 crew on the scene saw the car being loaded on a tow truck and the scene being cleared of debris so that Cedar Springs could reopen, but the road was closed.

Check back for the latest on this developing story. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police
