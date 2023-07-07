One person dead after car crashes into parked train in Dallas

One person is dead after a car crashed into a parked train's tank car in Dallas Friday morning.

It happened on Cedar Springs near Mockingbird Lane just before 5 a.m.

Police on the scene said a red four-door sedan crashed into a parked train's tank car -- officers attempted CPR, but the driver of the car died at the scene.

No word on why the driver crashed into the train.

An NBC 5 crew on the scene saw the car being loaded on a tow truck and the scene being cleared of debris so that Cedar Springs could reopen, but the road was closed.

