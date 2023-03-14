Dallas

One Person Killed After a Vehicle Hit a Group of Horseback Riders in Dallas, Police Say

By NBCDFW Staff

One person is dead after a vehicle struck a group of horseback riders in Dallas on Tuesday, according to police.

The crash happened along Great Trinity Forest Way at Great Trinity Forest and Julius Schepps Freeway involving three horses and riders.

DPD says one rider died at the scene and the two others were taken to local hospitals in stable condition. According to the department, it was determined that the three riders appear to be juveniles and the horses were stolen.

One horse died at the scene, another was euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian and the third horse was injured but is expected to live.

It was previously reported that the driver left the scene, however, police say the driver did remain at the location.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

