One Person Confirmed Dead in North Texas Plane Crash

At least one person is dead after a plane crashed near Azle, Texas on Saturday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Aeronca 7AC crashed just before 9 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Two people were aboard the plane, the FAA said. At least one person has been confirmed dead.

The FAA, the Tarrant County Sheriff' Office, the Lake Worth Fire Department, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

According to officials, the plane appeared to have crashed near 7649 Confederate Park Road.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the crash.