One of the last Tuskegee Airmen, Homer Hogues, dies at 96 in Dallas

Homer Hogues, a native Texan who was one of the last living Tuskegee Airmen, died Tuesday in Dallas. He was 96.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African American pilots in the U.S. armed forces. They flew in the 99th Pursuit Squadron and 332nd Fighter Group during World War II.

Hogues, born in Navasota, worked for a sharecropper in Ovilla before being drafted in 1946.

In 2010, Hogues received a Congressional Gold Medal for his service. He attended President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2012.