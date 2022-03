Denton police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning on the 100 block of Fry Street that left one man dead.

Officers heard several gunshots in the Fry Street area around 2:10 a.m. Saturday morning where witnesses directed them to the victim who had multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital nearby where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

SHOOTING | There is a significant police presence in the 100 block of Fry Street due to a shooting with one victim, who has been transported to a hospital. No arrests have been made at this time. Please avoid the area to allow officers to investigate. pic.twitter.com/1WAcwZimNn — Denton Police Department (@DENTONPD) March 19, 2022