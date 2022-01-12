One Killed, Two Injured in Street Racing Crash in Arlington

A woman is expected to face multiple felonies after Arlington police say she was involved in a street racing crash that killed a man Tuesday afternoon and injured a woman.

Arlington police were called to a crash near the intersection of West Green Oaks Boulevard and Arkansas Lane at about 5:10 p.m. where they said the driver of a Porsche Cayenne collided with a Honda Accord.

Investigators determined the driver of the Accord was turning left across Green Oaks from Lee Drive when he was struck broadside by the speeding Porsche SUV.

The crash pushed the Accord into a light pole and then into the southbound lanes where the vehicle came to a stop.

Arlington police said Wednesday the driver of the Porsche, identified as 45-year-old Priscilla Rodriguez, was racing the driver of a BMW SUV on northbound Green Oaks and was going about 80 mph in the 45 mph zone when she struck the Accord.

The driver of the Accord, a 30-year-old man, was killed at the scene. A 20-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Accord was critically injured and was hospitalized with injuries considered life-threatening.

Rodriguez was also hospitalized. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the BMW did not stop and continued northbound after the crash, police said.

Rodriguez will be charged with two counts of racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury or death, a 2nd-degree felony. If convicted, Rodriguez faces from 2 years to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

It's not clear if Rodriguez has obtained an attorney.