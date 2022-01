One person was killed and another injured in a hit-and-run in Dallas overnight Saturday.

The crash took place at about 3:30 a.m. along Harry Hines Boulevard.

Police said the second victim was hospitalized. That person's condition is not known.

Dallas police are investigating the crash but have not released any information about the driver who left the scene of the crash.