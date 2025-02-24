A mother of two is dead and another person is recovering from their injuries after a stray bullet entered their backyard, said Forest Hill Police.

Family members identified the woman killed as Maricela Trujillo, 36, and her adult brother as the other person injured.

“I just can’t accept, that the way she had to leave, it's not fair," said Jessica Casas, Trujillo's niece.

The Forest Hill Police Department received reports of a shooting at about 7:15 p.m. on Saturday at a home in the 3900 block of Frisco Ave. Officers discovered two adults with gunshot wounds in the backyard.

“She was just there talking to her brother having a nice conversation, when it was sudden. that she was hit," cried Casas who said her aunt and uncle from her mother's side were sitting around a fire pit in the backyard on Saturday evening.

She said the bullet pierced through the backyard fence and into her family members.

According to police, early investigations determined the two victims were hit by a stray bullet shot about one block north of the residence. Police said despite administering first aid with help from MedStar, one victim, was pronounced dead.

"I can only imagine how traumatic it could be to be right next to his sister and being hurt at the same time and not being able to do much for her," said Casas about her uncle who was injured but survived.

Police have not released additional information about the other victim, including the severity of their injuries. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner Office's confirmed Trujillo's identity on Sunday afternoon.

After processing evidence and interviewing witnesses, a search warrant was executed near the location, uncovering potentially involved firearms, according to police.

Police did not release a potential motive or if they have identified the shooter.

Trujillo's husband, who asked not to show his face, said they have two kids ages 14 and 15. He said this year would have been their 20th wedding anniversary.

He said in Spanish that he and his wife were attached at the hip. The husband said he wants the shooter to stand in his shoes and think about how he's feeling. The father of two said he wants this to serve as a reminder to gun owners to be safe, because someone could die, just like his wife.

"I'm still waiting for her picture to come through my phone when she’s calling me," cried Casas who said she talked to her aunt every day, the last time being on Saturday, Casas's birthday. “Receiving that phone call yesterday, and then having her call me to tell me happy birthday and having to receive that call earlier at night, I didn’t think my day was going to end like that.”

Casas said she wants her aunt to be remembered for her big smile, kind heart, hard work, attention to detail and love for the entire family. She said Trujillo loved her two puppies, Teddy and Bella.

A statement released by Forest Hill police said they believe this shooting is isolated and unrelated to a shooting near Mansfield Hwy on Friday. It also discouraged residents from firing a firearm within city limits.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department's Criminal Investigation Division at 817-531-5250, option 5, or by email at policeinvestigations@foresthilltx.org, under reference report number 25FPD01567.