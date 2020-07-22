One Killed in Northwest Dallas Shooting

One man is dead after a shooting in Dallas in the 9500 block of Brockbank Drive on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting call and found the victim, Ricardo Espinoza, 32, who had suffered a gunshot wound, Dallas police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said witnesses at the location described the suspect as a light-skinned male between 30 and 40 years of age, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 180 pounds and possibly balding, according to DPD. Police also said the suspect was wearing a white shirt and black cargo shorts.

Dallas police are asking that anyone with information regarding this offense contact Dallas police Det. Morgan at 214-671-3630 or jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com. Reference case #128324-2020.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

