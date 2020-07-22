One Killed in Northwest Dallas Shooting

One man is dead after a shooting in Dallas in the 9500 block of Brockbank Drive on Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Officers responded to a shooting call and found the victim, Ricardo Espinoza, 32, who had suffered a gunshot wound, Dallas police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said witnesses at the location described the suspect as a light-skinned male between 30 and 40 years of age, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 180 pounds and possibly balding, according to DPD. Police also said the suspect was wearing a white shirt and black cargo shorts.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Dallas police are asking that anyone with information regarding this offense contact Dallas police Det. Morgan at 214-671-3630 or jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com. Reference case #128324-2020.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.