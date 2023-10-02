One killed, another injured in shooting that led to a car crash in a neighborhood southeast of Oak Cliff

Detectives in Dallas were busy over the weekend as they responded to six different homicides across the city.

On Sunday around 11 p.m. investigators were called to the 2700 block of Britton Ave. for reports of a shooting.

The Dallas Police Department said the initial shooting happened in the 3400 block of Britton Ave. when someone shot a man and woman outside of a home. DPD said the man had been hit and the pair got in a car and drove several blocks down.

That's when their car crashed into a parked car in the 2700 block of Britton Ave., according to police.

Neighbors, who didn't want to be identified in fear for their safety, said the car flipped over after it hit the parked vehicle.

Those who live on the street said the man got out of the car and asked someone who was outside for help stating that someone was trying to kill him and said the woman in the car was his wife. They said he then ran into a home as the person was trying to call 911.

The neighbors said they then heard several gunshots and saw that the woman, who was still trapped inside the car because of the crash, had been shot. The suspect took off.

Police said the woman died at the scene from her injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kenneth at 214-671-3584 or at Kenneth.castoral@dallaspolice.gov.

DPD said people can also leave anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers. Rewards are given out for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. The tip must go through Crime Stoppers. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at P3tips.com, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.