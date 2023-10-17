One killed, 2 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in Southeast Dallas

Police are investigating a fiery crash in southeast Dallas that claimed a person's life and left two others injured Monday night.

The fatal crash happened around 9:25 p.m. at the intersection of N. Prairie Creek Road and Lake June Road.

According to the Dallas Police Department's preliminary investigation, a man was speeding southbound on N. Prairie Creek Road when he ran a red light at Lake June Road and hit two pick-up trucks.

Police said one of the trucks caught on fire, and the driver was trapped inside. Firefighters with the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames, but the driver was pronounced dead.

The driver of the speeding vehicle was hospitalized for treatment, and the other victim of the crash only received minor injuries, according to authorities.

The name of the driver who was killed has not been released to the public pending the Medical Examiner's evaluation.