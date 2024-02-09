One injured in shooting involving a Glenn Heights police officer

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a police shooting in Glenn Heights.

Glenn Heights Police Department responded to a robbery in progress on Sunburst Dr. near Doe Creek Trail. GPD says officers arrived at the location at approximately 2:15 p.m. and were fired at by one of the suspects.

At this time, it is unclear what that suspect’s condition is.

Two suspects remain at large.

To submit a tip regarding this incident, call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

This story is developing. Please check back and/or refresh for updates.