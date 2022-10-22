At Least One Injured in Shooting at Methodist Hospital in Dallas

At least one person was shot at Methodist Dallas Medical Center Saturday morning and a possible shooter is in custody, police say.

Dallas Police said preliminary information indicates that at least one person was shot at the hospital on the 1400 block of Beckley Avenue.

Police said that a person has been taken into custody but released no further information about the person or what led to the shooting.

The shooting was reported just after 11 a.m.

