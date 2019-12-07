One Injured in Home Invasion Robbery in Old East Dallas: Police

One person was injured Friday night in a home-invasion robbery in Old East Dallas, police say.

Officers responded about 11 p.m. to a robbery call in the 800 block of Mt. Auburn Avenue at Lindsley Avenue.

The victim told police that three people entered the home, took property and fled. The victim had an injury from the suspects and was treated at the scene, police said.

Police did not provide additional details about the extent of the victim's injury or descriptions of the three suspects.