Dallas

One Injured During Attempted Armed Robbery in Dallas

One of the three suspects has been arrested

police lights
NBC10

One person was injured when three men in masks broke into their home in Dallas' Arcadia Park neighborhood Saturday night, police say.

Dallas police said the masked men targeted a safe that was inside the residence. When the victim refused to cooperate, one of the suspects began to pistol-whip them.

While doing so, the weapon fired and struck one of the other suspects in the leg, according to Dallas police.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 21

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 44 mins ago

TCU Will Not Conduct COVID-19 Test on Every Person Returning to Campus

Police said during the course of the investigation, a 911 call came out on Jefferson Boulevard regarding a male being shot in the leg.

Police said an officer was able to connect 27-year-old Demarcus Wilbert to the attempted robbery on Gail Street.

After being treated at an area hospital, Wilbert was transported to jail where he is being charged with aggravated robbery, according to Dallas police.

The remaining suspects are still at large, police said.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us