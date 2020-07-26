One Injured During Attempted Armed Robbery in Dallas

One person was injured when three men in masks broke into their home in Dallas' Arcadia Park neighborhood Saturday night, police say.

Dallas police said the masked men targeted a safe that was inside the residence. When the victim refused to cooperate, one of the suspects began to pistol-whip them.

While doing so, the weapon fired and struck one of the other suspects in the leg, according to Dallas police.

Police said during the course of the investigation, a 911 call came out on Jefferson Boulevard regarding a male being shot in the leg.

Police said an officer was able to connect 27-year-old Demarcus Wilbert to the attempted robbery on Gail Street.

After being treated at an area hospital, Wilbert was transported to jail where he is being charged with aggravated robbery, according to Dallas police.

The remaining suspects are still at large, police said.