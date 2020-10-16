One Injured, Building Damaged After Car Crashes into Keller Nail Salon

One person is injured and a building is damaged after a car drove into an occupied nail salon in Keller on Friday.

According to the Keller Fire Department, a vehicle drove into the A&T Nails salon in the 900 block of Keller Parkway approximately 1 p.m.

The Keller Fire Department said two people were trapped. One was trapped inside the building, and the other was the driver of the car.

The individual inside the building was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries, the Keller Fire Department said. The driver was not injured.

According to the Keller Fire Department, all other occupants of the nail salon were able to exit without incident.

Crews responded to the scene and worked to secure the site and assist with the removal of the vehicle, the Keller Fire Department said.

City officials were also at the scene to assess the damage to the building.

The car has since been removed from the nail salon.