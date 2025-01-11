Fort Worth

One injured after RV crashes into Fort Worth home, catches fire

By Dominga Gutierrez

One person was injured after an RV crashed into a Fort Worth home and caught fire Friday afternoon.

The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a call of an RV that had crashed into a home in the 6000 block of Wrigley Way around 1:15 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw that the RV had caught fire as well and asked for additional resources for help.

While attacking the fire, crews realized there was still someone trapped inside the RV, according to fire officials.

Crews removed the victim from the burning RV and began life-saving care. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters also searched the home to ensure there was no one inside who was injured from the accident. No injuries were reported from the home, according to the fire department.

