One in custody after active shooter call in Royse City, no injuries reported

Police in Royse City are investigating an active shooter call where no injuries have been reported.

NBC 5 has learned there was a report of an active shooter at the Royse City Medical Lodge at 901 W. Interstate 30.

In a statement, police confirmed, "A shooter is in custody," the scene is secured and no one was injured in the incident.

Royse City Police have not shared any other details about the incident or the person taken into custody.

The Royse City Medical Lodge is a single-story medical facility specializing in short-term rehab, post-hospital recovery and long-term care. The building is located along the I-30 frontage road, adjacent to Anita Scott Elementary School.

