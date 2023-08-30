One drowned, three rescued in Lake Lewisville after boat overturned

A man drowned after a boat overturned in Lake Lewisville on Tuesday.

Frisco Fire was called at about 3 p.m. to the Hackberry area of Denton County about a man drowning.

When first responders arrived, they rescued one man from the top of an overturned boat. He refused medical treatment, according to Frisco Police.

Two other passengers from the boat had swam to the shore.

A fourth passenger drowned, and his body was pulled from the lake at approximately 4:30 p.m. by Lewisville Fire.

All four passengers were males in their mid-to-late 20s, according to reports.

Frisco Fire Department is the first responding agency for Hackberry fire and EMS emergencies. The department requested the Little Elm Fire Department boat and the Lewisville Fire Department Dive Team to assist.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens also responded to the call. The game warden is conducting an investigation of the drowning.