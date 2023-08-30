Lake Lewisville

One drowned, three rescued in Lake Lewisville after boat overturned

One person was rescued and two others swam to shore, first responders say

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man drowned after a boat overturned in Lake Lewisville on Tuesday.

Frisco Fire was called at about 3 p.m. to the Hackberry area of Denton County about a man drowning.  

When first responders arrived, they rescued one man from the top of an overturned boat. He refused medical treatment, according to Frisco Police.

Two other passengers from the boat had swam to the shore.

A fourth passenger drowned, and his body was pulled from the lake at approximately 4:30 p.m. by Lewisville Fire.

All four passengers were males in their mid-to-late 20s, according to reports.

Frisco Fire Department is the first responding agency for Hackberry fire and EMS emergencies. The department requested the Little Elm Fire Department boat and the Lewisville Fire Department Dive Team to assist. 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Prosper ISD 11 hours ago

Two Prosper softball coaches arrested for alleged failure to report sexual abuse

hurricane season 12 hours ago

North Texans among mass relief effort stationed ahead of Idalia's arrival

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens also responded to the call. The game warden is conducting an investigation of the drowning.  

This article tagged under:

Lake LewisvilleDenton CountydrowningFrisco Fire DepartmentLewisville Fire Department
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us