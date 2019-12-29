White Settlement

Two Dead, One Wounded After Shooting Reported at White Settlement Church

Two people are dead and one person was in critical condition Sunday after a shooting was reported at a White Settlement church, officials say.

The shooting was reported about 10 a.m. at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the 1900 block of South Las Vegas Trail.

Of the three people who were transported to local trauma centers, one was pronounced dead at the scene, one person died on the way to the hospital and a third person is in critical condition, according to MedStar.

No additional information was available.

Fort Worth police and fire were assisting White Settlement. Special agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be responding to the shooting.

