University Park police said the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light causing a five-vehicle collision that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

Police say that just after 6:30 p.m. Friday they were called to the intersection of Preston Road and Lovers Lane.

According to police a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Lovers at a high rate of speed and ran a red light, colliding with a vehicle headed north on Preston.

The collision pushed the vehicle into three others stopped at the red light westbound on Lovers, according to police.

Witnesses told officers the driver of the pickup tried to run away, but another witness tried to hold him until police arrived. He broke free, but University Park Police said officers caught him a block away near Tulane Street.

University Park Fire Department paramedics found a woman, identified as 44-year-old Anna Gonzalez Perez of Dallas, dead at the scene in the first vehicle hit by the pickup. A juvenile male in that car was taken to Presbyterian in critical condition, according to police.

Paramedics examined two others at the scene but they were not injured.

University Park police say the driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old Irving man, faces two charges of collision involving injury or death. The bond for the two charges stands at $80,000.

University Park police say the accident investigation continues.