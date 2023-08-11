Dallas

One dead, one injured in shooting at DFW gun range

Police say a man entered the gun range and shot a person before taking his own life

By Frank Heinz

NBC 5 News

One person is dead and another is critically wounded after a shooting Friday afternoon inside a Dallas gun range.

Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5 that officers were called to a shooting at about 5:20 p.m. inside the DFW Gun Range and Academy along Mockingbird Lane.

Preliminary information from police said a man entered the business, shot a man inside and then turned the gun on himself.

The armed man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The injured man was taken to a local hospital where they were last listed in critical condition.

Police have not yet released any information about the victim or any possible motive. It's also not yet clear if the victim was an employee of the gun range.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

