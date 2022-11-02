One Dead, One Injured in Dallas Motel 6 Shooting

Dallas Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting at a Motel 6 in Dallas as a 'death in custody.'

In a statement, Dallas Police said around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Market Center Blvd. Dozens of police cars and SWAT vehicles blocked off the road as onlookers tried to figure out what was happening.

Dallas PD said that based on their preliminary investigation, a woman called 911 to report she had shot a man inside a Motel 6 room.

Investigators said when officers arrived, they learned both the suspect and victim were still in the room. Officers tried to speak with the suspect to get her to leave the room, but she didn't and that's when SWAT was called in to help, investigators said.

"As officers were attempting to enter the room, they heard several gunshots," said DPD in a statement. "Once inside, officers found the female suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She died at the scene."

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Ilina Reza, who said she was staying at the motel, described what she heard. She and another person were grabbing their luggage when she heard an officer repeatedly asking the woman to put a gun down. Eventually, Reza was escorted out from the scene

DPD said they are investigating this as a "death in custody" and the Special Investigations Unit is handling the case.