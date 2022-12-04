An unidentified male has died as a result of a house fire in Haltom City, police announced in a press release Sunday.

First responders were dispatched Sunday morning shortly before 4 a.m. to the 3200 block of Rita Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters located two people, a male and female, and removed them from the residence.

The unidentified female was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic tragedy," the Haltom City Fire Department said in a press release.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.