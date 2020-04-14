Dallas

One Dead in Shooting Outside Harry Stone Rec Center in Dallas

Dallas Police Cruiser
NBC 5 News

One person is dead after a shooting outside the Harry Stone Recreation Center in the Casa View neighborhood of East Dallas Tuesday.

Dallas police said officers arrived at a shooting call along the 2400 block of Millmar Drive at about 1 p.m. to find a person with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man told police he was involved in a disturbance with someone he knew and that they then began shooting at each other.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported both people to a local hospital; police said one of the parties was in stable condition and the other had been pronounced deceased.

Police have not identified those involved and have not said what led to the argument and shooting.

No arrests have been announced and it's not clear what charges, if any, will be filed in the case.

