One person is dead after a shooting in McKinney Thursday afternoon involving a McKinney police officer.

Investigators said that officers responded to a suicidal person in a neighborhood north of the Sam Rayburn Tollway and west of U.S. HWY 75.

Police said that when they arrived on scene, the person pointed a gun at officers, and an officer returned fire, killing the person.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.