One Dead in Fiery Chain Reaction Crash on I-365

One man is dead after a fiery chain-reaction crash on Interstate 365 near Plano Road during heavy rain Monday morning.

Dallas police say a man driving a 2009 blue Honda Accord was involved in a single-car accident in the 10700 block of westbound LBJ Freeway around 1:00 a.m. The accident left the Accord disabled in the left lane.

A semi-truck attempting to pass another 18-wheeler was in the left lane when the driver hit the Honda, and pulled to the right forcing both semi-trucks to hit the concrete barrier.

The semi that hit the Honda ended up disconnected from its trailer and caught fire. The second semi ended up jackknifed down the embankment.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The man in the Honda Accord was declared dead at the scene. Next of kin had not been notified as of this writing.

The crash forced rescuers to shut down westbound LBJ near Lake Highlands for several hours Monday morning as they worked to put the fire out and clear the scene.