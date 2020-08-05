One Dead in Dallas Shooting Tuesday Morning

A 32-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department.

At approximately 1:55 a.m., officers responded to a random gunfire call at 1300 Strickland Drive. Dallas police said upon arrival, officers discovered Anthony Williams, 32, on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or patty.belew@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #136374-2020.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information called into 214-373-TIPS that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.